Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.