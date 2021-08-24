Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $153.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $156.09 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $96.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $523.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $529.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $575.68 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $582.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. 600,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 90,327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

