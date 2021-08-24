Verge Price Down 9.5% This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $471.29 million and approximately $46.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00365310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,475,437,142 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

