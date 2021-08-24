VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 317.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after buying an additional 2,204,184 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,953,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $59,518,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 44,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

