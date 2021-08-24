Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Nwam LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.