Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

