Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.26. 1,123,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.