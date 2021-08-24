Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $147.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53.

