Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VMBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,034. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

