Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,226,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

