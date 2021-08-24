Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Trimmed by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.65. 3,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,073. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

