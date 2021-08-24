Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

MGK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,432. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $245.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.36.

