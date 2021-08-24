Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $302.79. The company had a trading volume of 653,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,122. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $303.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.