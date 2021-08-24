Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.12. 35,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

