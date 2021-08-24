Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88.

