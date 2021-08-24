Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

