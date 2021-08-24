Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 70,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.