Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

