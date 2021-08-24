Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 431,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

