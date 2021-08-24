Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects to produce between 315 million tons (MT) and 335 MT in 2021. The surge in iron ore prices since last year has changed course due to falling demand, higher inventory and curbs on steel production in China. The spread of the Delta variant might also put a brake on copper prices, which have been gaining on the back of pickup in industrial activity. Lower prices will dent Vale’s margins. Nevertheless, its ongoing efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and controlling costs will help negate the impact. Maintenance activities undertaken in the Base Metals business are expected to materialize in the back half of this year. Backed by a solid balance sheet, the company continues to invest in growth projects that will help it achieve annual iron ore production capacity of 450 Mt in the future.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

VALE stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740,865. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vale by 56.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vale by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 196,560 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

