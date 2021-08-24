US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.33.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

