Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 1,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,355. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

