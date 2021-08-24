UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.34. 52,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

