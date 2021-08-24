United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

UTHR opened at $206.92 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

