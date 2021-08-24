United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.09. 48,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,720. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

