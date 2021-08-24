Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00066419 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.