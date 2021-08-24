Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.20

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ULE stock opened at GBX 3,291.59 ($43.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,689.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULE. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

In other news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.