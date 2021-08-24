Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$415.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $370.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $376.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

