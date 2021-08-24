UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Shares of UFPT opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $493.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.93.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

