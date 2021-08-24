UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,525 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. 7,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,052.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

