Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several analysts have commented on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,508,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,347,316.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,008. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

