Truist Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $130.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Shares of PTON opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 794,971 shares of company stock valued at $93,053,700 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

