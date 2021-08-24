Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Snap One alerts:

SNPO stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.