TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

