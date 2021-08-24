tru Independence LLC Takes $55,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,701.66 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

