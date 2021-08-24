tru Independence LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.45 and a beta of 1.05. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

