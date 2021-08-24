tru Independence LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

tru Independence LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,569 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20.

