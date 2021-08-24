tru Independence LLC Buys New Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Amyris by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Amyris by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

