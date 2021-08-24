Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 596.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.