Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 3.7%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 905,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.