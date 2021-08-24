TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.92. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $118.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

