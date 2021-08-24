Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 49,812 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,590 call options.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
