Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 49,812 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,590 call options.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $69,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.