Torray LLC Sells 488 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Torray LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,984,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. 5,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,098. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

