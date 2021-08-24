Torray LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Torray LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.4% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,327. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $400.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

