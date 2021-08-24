Torray LLC Sells 252 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Adobe by 29.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 3,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 17.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the software company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $656.59. 15,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $658.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.