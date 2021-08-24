Torray LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Torray LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

