Torray LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $1,868,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $110.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.