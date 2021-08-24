Tombador Iron Ltd (ASX:TI1) Insider Keith Liddell Acquires 500,000 Shares

Tombador Iron Ltd (ASX:TI1) insider Keith Liddell purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$28,500.00 ($20,357.14).

Keith Liddell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Keith Liddell bought 200,000 shares of Tombador Iron stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,200.00 ($9,428.57).

