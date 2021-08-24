Time New Bank Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $17.05 million and $966,629.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.88 or 0.00824043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00102096 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars.

