The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 36,200 Shares of Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WEN stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

