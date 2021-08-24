The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 36,200 Shares of Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WEN stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
